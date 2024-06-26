In 2024 Ampere Magnus EX or Kabira Mobility KM 4000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Magnus EX up to 121 km/charge and the KM 4000 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. Kabira Mobility offers the KM 4000 in 1 colour.
Magnus EX vs KM 4000 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Magnus ex
|Km 4000
|Brand
|Ampere
|Kabira Mobility
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 1.37 Lakhs
|Range
|121 km/charge
|150 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|6-7 Hrs.
|2 Hours 50 min