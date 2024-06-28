HT Auto
Ampere Magnus EX vs iVOOMi Energy Jeet X

In 2024 Ampere Magnus EX or iVOOMi Energy Jeet X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy Jeet X Price starts at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Magnus EX up to 121 km/charge and the Jeet X has a range of up to 115-170 km/charge.
Magnus EX vs Jeet X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Magnus ex Jeet x
BrandAmpereiVOOMi Energy
Price₹ 1.05 Lakhs₹ 89,999
Range121 km/charge115-170 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time6-7 Hrs.4 Hrs.

Magnus EX
Ampere Magnus EX
STD
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Jeet X
iVOOMi Energy Jeet X
STD
₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2.1 kW2.5 kW
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm220 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
147 mm180 mm
Length
1920 mm1880 mm
Wheelbase
1390 mm1350 mm
Kerb Weight
82 kg83.5 kg
Height
1120 mm1200 mm
Additional Storage
Yes25 L
Width
685 mm820 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-7 Hrs.4 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Gradeability
13 Degree9 Degree
Additional Features
Front Glove BoxGlove Box, Hazard Mode, Parking Mode, Riding Mode - Economical | Rider | Speed, Park Assist, Water Wading Limit - 180 mm
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Underseat storage
Yes25 L
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km3 Years or 30,000 Km
Battery Capacity
2.29 kWh2 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,09,23894,071
Ex-Showroom Price
1,04,90089,999
RTO
00
Insurance
4,3384,072
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3472,021

