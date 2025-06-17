In 2026 Ampere Magnus EX or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 84,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SP 125 engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm respectively. Magnus EX has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl.
Magnus EX vs SP 125 Comparison