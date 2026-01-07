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Ampere Magnus EX vs Honda Shine

In 2026 Ampere Magnus EX or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 84,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. Magnus EX has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Magnus EX vs Shine Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Magnus ex Shine
BrandAmpereHonda
Price₹ 84,900₹ 80,852
Range80-100 km/charge-
Mileage-55 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.3 kWh-
Engine Capacity-123.94 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time6-7 Hours-

Filters
Magnus EX
Ampere Magnus EX
STD
₹84,900*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Shine
Honda Shine
Drum OBD2
₹80,852*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ampere Magnus EX Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Headlight View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear View
Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
147 mm162 mm
Length
1920 mm2046 mm
Wheelbase
1390 mm1285 mm
Kerb Weight
82 kg114 kg
Height
1120 mm1116 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Width
685 mm737 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
0-40 Kmph (sec)
10s-
Range
80-100 km577.5 Km
Max Speed
50 kmph90 Kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Electric
Motor Power
2.1 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Rear Suspension
Coil SpringHydraulic Type
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Gradeability
13 Degree-
Additional Features
Front Glove BoxSide Stand Engine Cut-Off
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-7 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh12V, 4.0 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
88,88194,164
Ex-Showroom Price
84,90080,852
RTO
06,968
Insurance
3,9816,344
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9102,023
Expert Rating
-

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