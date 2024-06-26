In 2024 Ampere Magnus EX or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 78,500 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Livo in 4 colours. Magnus EX has a range of up to 121 km/charge. The Livo mileage is around 60.0 kmpl.
Magnus EX vs Livo Comparison