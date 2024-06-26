In 2024 Ampere Magnus EX or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 76,234 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 8 colours. Magnus EX has a range of up to 121 km/charge. The Activa 6G mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Magnus EX vs Activa 6G Comparison