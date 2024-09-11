In 2026 Ampere Magnus EX or Honda Activa 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 84,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Activa 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Magnus EX has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Magnus EX vs Activa 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Magnus ex
|Activa 125
|Brand
|Ampere
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 84,900
|₹ 88,339
|Range
|80-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|47 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2.3 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|123.92 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|6-7 Hours
|-