In 2026 Ampere Magnus EX or Hero Lectro EHX20 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 84,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Magnus EX up to 80-100 km/charge and the EHX20 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour.
Magnus EX vs EHX20 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Magnus ex
|Ehx20
|Brand
|Ampere
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 84,900
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|Range
|80-100 km/charge
|60-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|2.3 kWh
|36 V
|Charging Time
|6-7 Hours
|-