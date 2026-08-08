hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesMagnus EX vs EHX20

Ampere Magnus EX vs Hero Lectro EHX20

In 2026 Ampere Magnus EX or Hero Lectro EHX20 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 84,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Magnus EX up to 80-100 km/charge and the EHX20 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour.
Magnus EX vs EHX20 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Magnus ex Ehx20
BrandAmpereHero Lectro
Price₹ 84,900₹ 1.35 Lakhs
Range80-100 km/charge60-80 km/charge
Battery Capacity2.3 kWh36 V
Charging Time6-7 Hours-

Filters
Magnus EX
Ampere Magnus EX
STD
₹84,900*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
EHX20
Hero Lectro EHX20
STD
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Ampere Magnus EX Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Right View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Ground Clearance
147 mm
Length
1920 mm
Wheelbase
1390 mm
Kerb Weight
82 kg
Height
1120 mm
Additional Storage
Yes
Width
685 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
0-40 Kmph (sec)
10s
Range
80-100 km
Max Speed
50 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
2.1 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric
Rear Suspension
Coil Spring-
Front Suspension
TelescopicSR Suntour Hydraulic XCM 650B ?15 E-thru 100 travel, Lock-In/Lock Out post mounted disc black
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
Digital-
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Gradeability
13 Degree-
Additional Features
Front Glove Box-
Odometer
Digital-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesLCD
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-7 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh36 V, 10.9 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
88,8812,70,000
Ex-Showroom Price
84,9001,35,000
RTO
01,35,000
Insurance
3,9810
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9105,803

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in the Czech Republic
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in Czech Republic
8 Aug 2026
The Ampere Primus gets the maximum price hike is closely priced with the Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, and the like
Ampere Primus, Magnus EX prices hiked by up to 39,100 after FAME II subsidy revision
1 Jun 2023
VinFast’s new 3S dealership in Patna, Bihar.
VinFast opens first dealership in Bihar; network reaches 60 outlets
8 Aug 2026
The BYD Atto 2 slots below the Atto 3 in the global market.
BYD Atto 2 spotted testing in India again
8 Aug 2026
The key highlight of the new Magnus EX is its claimed 121 Kms per charge range (ARAI tested).
Ampere offers festive discounts on Magnus EX, Primus electric scooters
25 Oct 2023
The Magnus EX electric scooter rivals the likes of the Ola S1.
Ampere Magnus EX long-ranged electric scooter launched at 68,999
14 Oct 2021
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers