In 2024 Ampere Magnus EX or Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at Rs. 74,640 (last recorded price). The range of Magnus EX up to 121 km/charge and the Optima HS500 ER has a range of up to 110 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours.
Magnus EX vs Optima HS500 ER Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Magnus ex
|Optima hs500 er
|Brand
|Ampere
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 74,640
|Range
|121 km/charge
|110 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|6-7 Hrs.
|-