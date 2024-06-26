In 2024 Ampere Magnus EX or Hero Electric Atria choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Atria Price starts at Rs. 77,690 (ex-showroom price). The range of Magnus EX up to 121 km/charge and the Atria has a range of up to 85 km/charge.
Magnus EX vs Atria Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Magnus ex
|Atria
|Brand
|Ampere
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 77,690
|Range
|121 km/charge
|85 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|6-7 Hrs.
|4-5 Hrs.