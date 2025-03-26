In 2026 Ampere Magnus EX or Hero Xtreme 160R choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 84,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Xtreme 160R engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm respectively. Magnus EX has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl.
Magnus EX vs Xtreme 160R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Magnus ex
|Xtreme 160r
|Brand
|Ampere
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 84,900
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|Range
|80-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|46 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2.3 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|163.2 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|6-7 Hours
|-