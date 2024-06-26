In 2024 Ampere Magnus EX or Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, XPulse 200 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the XPulse 200 [2019-2023] in 5 colours. Magnus EX has a range of up to 121 km/charge. The XPulse 200 [2019-2023] mileage is around 49.01 kmpl.
Magnus EX vs XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Magnus ex
|Xpulse 200 [2019-2023]
|Brand
|Ampere
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 1.13 Lakhs
|Range
|121 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|49.01 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|199 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|6-7 Hrs.
|-