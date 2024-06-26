HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesMagnus EX vs XPulse 200 [2019-2023]

Ampere Magnus EX vs Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023]

In 2024 Ampere Magnus EX or Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, XPulse 200 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the XPulse 200 [2019-2023] in 5 colours. Magnus EX has a range of up to 121 km/charge. The XPulse 200 [2019-2023] mileage is around 49.01 kmpl.
Magnus EX vs XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Magnus ex Xpulse 200 [2019-2023]
BrandAmpereHero
Price₹ 1.05 Lakhs₹ 1.13 Lakhs
Range121 km/charge-
Mileage-49.01 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-199 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time6-7 Hrs.-

Filters
Magnus EX
Ampere Magnus EX
STD
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XPulse 200 [2019-2023]
Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023]
STD BS6
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
2.1 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm276 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Ground Clearance
147 mm220 mm
Length
1920 mm2222 mm
Wheelbase
1390 mm1410 mm
Kerb Weight
82 kg157 kg
Height
1120 mm1258 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Width
685 mm850 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-7 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
Digital-
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Gradeability
13 Degree-
Additional Features
Front Glove Box-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
2.29 kWh12 V, 7 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionMF
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,09,2381,42,238
Ex-Showroom Price
1,04,9001,20,800
RTO
09,964
Insurance
4,3389,569
Accessories Charges
01,905
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3473,057

