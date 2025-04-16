In 2026 Ampere Magnus EX or Hero Super Splendor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 84,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Super Splendor engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. Magnus EX has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl.
Magnus EX vs Super Splendor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Magnus ex
|Super splendor
|Brand
|Ampere
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 84,900
|₹ 80,848
|Range
|80-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|60 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2.3 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|6-7 Hours
|-