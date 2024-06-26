In 2024 Ampere Magnus EX or Hero Splendor Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 75,141 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Splendor Plus engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. Magnus EX has a range of up to 121 km/charge. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 80.6 kmpl.
Magnus EX vs Splendor Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Magnus ex
|Splendor plus
|Brand
|Ampere
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 75,141
|Range
|121 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|80.6 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|97.2 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|6-7 Hrs.
|-