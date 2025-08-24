In 2026 Ampere Magnus EX or Hero Glamour choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 84,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Glamour engine makes power & torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. Magnus EX has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Magnus EX vs Glamour Comparison