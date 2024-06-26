In 2024 Ampere Magnus EX or Hero Destini Prime choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Destini Prime Price starts at Rs. 71,499 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Destini Prime engine makes power & torque 9.09 PS PS & 10.38 Nm respectively. Magnus EX has a range of up to 121 km/charge. The Destini Prime mileage is around 56 kmpl.
Magnus EX vs Destini Prime Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Magnus ex
|Destini prime
|Brand
|Ampere
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 71,499
|Range
|121 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|56 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.6 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|6-7 Hrs.
|-