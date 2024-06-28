HT Auto
Ampere Magnus EX vs GT Force One Plus Pro

In 2024 Ampere Magnus EX or GT Force One Plus Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the GT Force One Plus Pro Price starts at Rs. 76,555 (ex-showroom price). The range of Magnus EX up to 121 km/charge and the One Plus Pro has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
Magnus EX vs One Plus Pro Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Magnus ex One plus pro
BrandAmpereGT Force
Price₹ 1.05 Lakhs₹ 76,555
Range121 km/charge110 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time6-7 Hrs.4-5 Hrs.

Magnus EX
Ampere Magnus EX
STD
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
One Plus Pro
GT Force One Plus Pro
STD
₹76,555*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Start Buttion
Motor Power
2.1 kW-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
Drum-
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
Drum-
Ground Clearance
147 mm210 mm
Length
1920 mm-
Wheelbase
1390 mm-
Kerb Weight
82 kg80 kg
Height
1120 mm-
Additional Storage
Yes-
Width
685 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-7 Hrs.4-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
Digital-
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Gradeability
13 Degree-
Additional Features
Front Glove Box-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km5 years or 60,000 kilometers
Battery Capacity
2.29 kWh2.5 kWh
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium-Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,09,23876,555
Ex-Showroom Price
1,04,90076,555
RTO
00
Insurance
4,3380
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3471,645

