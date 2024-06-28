Magnus EX vs One Plus Pro Comparison

In 2024 Ampere Magnus EX or GT Force One Plus Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the GT Force One Plus Pro Price starts at Rs. 76,555 (ex-showroom price). The range of Magnus EX up to 121 km/charge and the One Plus Pro has a range of up to 110 km/charge.