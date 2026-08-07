In 2026 Ampere Magnus EX or Gemopai Astrid Lite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 84,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Gemopai Astrid Lite Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Magnus EX up to 80-100 km/charge and the Astrid Lite has a range of up to 200 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Astrid Lite in 5 colours.
Magnus EX vs Astrid Lite Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Magnus ex
|Astrid lite
|Brand
|Ampere
|Gemopai
|Price
|₹ 84,900
|₹ 1.11 Lakhs
|Range
|80-100 km/charge
|200 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|2.3 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|6-7 Hours
|2 Hours