In 2024 Ampere Magnus EX or Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus Price starts at Rs. 95,605 (ex-showroom price). The range of Magnus EX up to 121 km/charge and the EasyGo Plus has a range of up to 80-110 km/charge.
Magnus EX vs EasyGo Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Magnus ex
|Easygo plus
|Brand
|Ampere
|Fidato Evtech
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 95,605
|Range
|121 km/charge
|80-110 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|6-7 Hrs.
|4-5 Hrs.