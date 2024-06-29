In 2024 Ampere Magnus EX or Fidato Evtech Easy Go choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Fidato Evtech Easy Go Price starts at Rs. 86,315 (ex-showroom price). The range of Magnus EX up to 121 km/charge and the Easy Go has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge.
Magnus EX vs Easy Go Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Magnus ex
|Easy go
|Brand
|Ampere
|Fidato Evtech
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 86,315
|Range
|121 km/charge
|60-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|6-7 Hrs.
|4-5 Hrs.