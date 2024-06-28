In 2024 Ampere Magnus EX or Enigma Crink Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Enigma Crink Pro Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Magnus EX up to 121 km/charge and the Crink Pro has a range of up to 90-110 km/charge.
Magnus EX vs Crink Pro Comparison