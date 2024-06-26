HT Auto
Magnus EX vs Ambier N8

Ampere Magnus EX vs Enigma Ambier N8

In 2024 Ampere Magnus EX or Enigma Ambier N8 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Enigma Ambier N8 Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Magnus EX up to 121 km/charge and the Ambier N8 has a range of up to 200 km/charge.
Magnus EX vs Ambier N8 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Magnus ex Ambier n8
BrandAmpereEnigma
Price₹ 1.05 Lakhs₹ 95,000
Range121 km/charge200 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time6-7 Hrs.4-5 Hrs.

Filters
Magnus EX
Ampere Magnus EX
STD
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Ambier N8
Enigma Ambier N8
74 V 30 Ah
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2.1 kW1.5 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
147 mm-
Length
1920 mm-
Wheelbase
1390 mm1290 mm
Kerb Weight
82 kg220 kg
Height
1120 mm-
Additional Storage
Yes26 l
Width
685 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-7 Hrs.4-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Gradeability
13 Degree-
Additional Features
Front Glove Box-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Underseat storage
Yes26 l
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
2.29 kWh2.94 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,09,23899,161
Ex-Showroom Price
1,04,90095,000
RTO
00
Insurance
4,3384,161
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3472,131

