In 2024 Ampere Magnus EX or Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Pulsar NS 125 engine makes power & torque 11.99 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS 125 in 4 colours. Magnus EX has a range of up to 121 km/charge. The Pulsar NS 125 mileage is around 64.75 kmpl.
Magnus EX vs Pulsar NS 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Magnus ex
|Pulsar ns 125
|Brand
|Ampere
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|Range
|121 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|64.75 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.45 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|6-7 Hrs.
|-