Ampere Magnus EX vs Bajaj Pulsar 220 F

In 2024 Ampere Magnus EX or Bajaj Pulsar 220 F choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar 220 F Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Pulsar 220 F engine makes power & torque 20.4 PS PS & 18.55 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 220 F in 4 colours. Magnus EX has a range of up to 121 km/charge. The Pulsar 220 F mileage is around 40.0 kmpl.
Magnus EX vs Pulsar 220 F Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Magnus ex Pulsar 220 f
BrandAmpereBajaj
Price₹ 1.05 Lakhs₹ 1.41 Lakhs
Range121 km/charge-
Mileage-40.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-220 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time6-7 Hrs.-

Specification
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2.1 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm280 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Ground Clearance
147 mm165 mm
Length
1920 mm2035 mm
Wheelbase
1390 mm1350 mm
Kerb Weight
82 kg160 kg
Height
1120 mm1165 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Width
685 mm750 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-7 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Gradeability
13 Degree-
Additional Features
Front Glove Box-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
2.29 kWh-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,09,2381,64,806
Ex-Showroom Price
1,04,9001,42,336
RTO
011,386
Insurance
4,33811,084
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3473,542

