In 2024 Ampere Magnus EX or Bajaj Pulsar 220 F choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar 220 F Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Pulsar 220 F engine makes power & torque 20.4 PS PS & 18.55 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 220 F in 4 colours. Magnus EX has a range of up to 121 km/charge. The Pulsar 220 F mileage is around 40.0 kmpl.
Magnus EX vs Pulsar 220 F Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Magnus ex
|Pulsar 220 f
|Brand
|Ampere
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 1.41 Lakhs
|Range
|121 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|40.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|220 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|6-7 Hrs.
|-