In 2026 Ampere Magnus EX or Bajaj Pulsar 180 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 84,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Pulsar 180 engine makes power & torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. Magnus EX has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl.
Magnus EX vs Pulsar 180 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Magnus ex
|Pulsar 180
|Brand
|Ampere
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 84,900
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|Range
|80-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|42.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2.3 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|178 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|6-7 Hours
|-