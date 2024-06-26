In 2024 Ampere Magnus EX or Bajaj Pulsar N150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar N150 Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Pulsar N150 engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS PS & 13.5 Nm respectively. Magnus EX has a range of up to 121 km/charge. The Pulsar N150 mileage is around 48.5 kmpl.
Magnus EX vs Pulsar N150 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Magnus ex
|Pulsar n150
|Brand
|Ampere
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 1.18 Lakhs
|Range
|121 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|48.5 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|149.68 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|6-7 Hrs.
|-