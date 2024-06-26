HT Auto
In 2024 Ampere Magnus EX or Bajaj Pulsar N150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar N150 Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Pulsar N150 engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS PS & 13.5 Nm respectively. Magnus EX has a range of up to 121 km/charge. The Pulsar N150 mileage is around 48.5 kmpl.
Magnus EX vs Pulsar N150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Magnus ex Pulsar n150
BrandAmpereBajaj
Price₹ 1.05 Lakhs₹ 1.18 Lakhs
Range121 km/charge-
Mileage-48.5 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149.68 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time6-7 Hrs.-

Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
2.1 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm260 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
147 mm165 mm
Length
1920 mm-
Wheelbase
1390 mm1352 mm
Kerb Weight
82 kg145 kg
Height
1120 mm-
Additional Storage
Yes-
Width
685 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-7 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Gradeability
13 Degree-
Additional Features
Front Glove BoxGear Indicator
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
2.29 kWh-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,09,2381,17,677
Ex-Showroom Price
1,04,9001,17,677
RTO
00
Insurance
4,3380
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3472,529

