In 2024 Ampere Magnus EX or Bajaj CT 125X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, CT 125X engine makes power & torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Magnus EX has a range of up to 121 km/charge. The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl.
Magnus EX vs CT 125X Comparison