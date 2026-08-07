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HomeCompare BikesMagnus EX vs Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025]

Ampere Magnus EX vs Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025]

In 2026 Ampere Magnus EX or Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 84,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 13.7 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] in 2 colours. Magnus EX has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. The Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] mileage is around 47.2 kmpl.
Magnus EX vs Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Magnus ex Avenger street 160 [2019-2025]
BrandAmpereBajaj
Price₹ 84,900₹ 1.12 Lakhs
Range80-100 km/charge-
Mileage-47.2 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.3 kWh-
Engine Capacity-160 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time6-7 Hours-

Filters
Magnus EX
Ampere Magnus EX
STD
₹84,900*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025]
Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025]
BS6
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ampere Magnus EX Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Headlight View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear View
Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
147 mm169 mm
Length
1920 mm2210 mm
Wheelbase
1390 mm1490 mm
Kerb Weight
82 kg156 kg
Height
1120 mm1070 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Width
685 mm806 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm, Rear :-381 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm280 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
0-40 Kmph (sec)
10s-
Range
80-100 km585 km
Max Speed
50 kmph105 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2.1 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Rear Suspension
Coil Spring5 step adjustable Twin shock absorber
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic with double anti friction bush
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Gradeability
13 Degree-
Additional Features
Front Glove Box-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-7 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
88,8811,31,060
Ex-Showroom Price
84,9001,11,569
RTO
08,925
Insurance
3,98110,566
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9102,816

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