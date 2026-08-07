In 2026 Ampere Magnus EX or Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 84,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 13.7 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] in 2 colours. Magnus EX has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. The Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] mileage is around 47.2 kmpl.
Magnus EX vs Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Magnus ex
|Avenger street 160 [2019-2025]
|Brand
|Ampere
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 84,900
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|Range
|80-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|47.2 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2.3 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|160 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|6-7 Hours
|-