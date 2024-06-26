HT Auto
Ampere Magnus EX vs Ather Energy 450S

In 2024 Ampere Magnus EX or Ather Energy 450S choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ather Energy 450S Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Magnus EX up to 121 km/charge and the 450S has a range of up to 115 km/charge.
Magnus EX vs 450S Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
BrandAmpereAther Energy
Price₹ 1.05 Lakhs₹ 1.3 Lakhs
Range121 km/charge115 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time6-7 Hrs.6 Hr 36 Min

Magnus EX
Ampere Magnus EX
STD
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
450S
Ather Energy 450S
STD
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2.1 kW5.4 kW
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-30.4 cm x 5.4 cm ,Rear :-30.4 cm x 6.3 cm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumHydraulically actuated triple-piston calliper disc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumHydraulically actuated single-piston calliper disc
Ground Clearance
147 mm-
Length
1920 mm-
Wheelbase
1390 mm-
Kerb Weight
82 kg-
Height
1120 mm-
Additional Storage
Yes-
Width
685 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-7 Hrs.6 Hr 36 Min
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Gradeability
13 Degree18 Degree
Additional Features
Front Glove Box-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 KmYes
Battery Capacity
2.29 kWh2.9 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,09,2381,44,102
Ex-Showroom Price
1,04,9001,29,999
RTO
010,399
Insurance
4,3383,704
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3473,097
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons
Pros
Sporty performanceFeatures
Cons
Looks same as 450XCostly

