In 2024 Ampere Magnus EX or Ather Energy 450S choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ather Energy 450S Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Magnus EX up to 121 km/charge and the 450S has a range of up to 115 km/charge.
Magnus EX vs 450S Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Magnus ex
|450s
|Brand
|Ampere
|Ather Energy
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|Range
|121 km/charge
|115 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|6-7 Hrs.
|6 Hr 36 Min