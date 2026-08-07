In 2026 Ampere Magnus EX or Aprilia Storm 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 84,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Storm 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. Magnus EX has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Magnus EX vs Storm 125 Comparison