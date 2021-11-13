In 2026 Ampere Magnus EX or Aprilia SR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 84,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SR 160 engine makes power & torque 11.27 PS PS & 13.44 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours. Magnus EX has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl.
Magnus EX vs SR 160 Comparison