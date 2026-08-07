In 2026 Ampere Magnus EX or Aprilia SR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 84,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Aprilia SR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SR 125 engine makes power & torque 10.11 PS PS & 10.33 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 125 in 3 colours. Magnus EX has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. The SR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Magnus EX vs SR 125 Comparison