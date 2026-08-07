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Ampere Magnus EX vs Aprilia SR 125

In 2026 Ampere Magnus EX or Aprilia SR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 84,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Aprilia SR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SR 125 engine makes power & torque 10.11 PS PS & 10.33 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 125 in 3 colours. Magnus EX has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. The SR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Magnus EX vs SR 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Magnus ex Sr 125
BrandAmpereAprilia
Price₹ 84,900₹ 1.16 Lakhs
Range80-100 km/charge-
Mileage-40 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.3 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124.45 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time6-7 Hours-

Filters
Magnus EX
Ampere Magnus EX
STD
₹84,900*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
SR 125
Aprilia SR 125
STD
₹1.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ampere Magnus EX Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Headlight View
Taillight View
Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
147 mm155 mm
Length
1920 mm1985 mm
Wheelbase
1390 mm1365 mm
Kerb Weight
82 kg118 kg
Height
1120 mm1261 mm
Additional Storage
YesYes
Width
685 mm806 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-355.6 mm, Rear :-355.6 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm220 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
0-40 Kmph (sec)
10s-
Range
80-100 km231 km
Max Speed
50 kmph90 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
2.1 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Rear Suspension
Coil SpringMono shock absorber
Front Suspension
TelescopicFront fork with 30 mm inner tube
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Gradeability
13 Degree-
Additional Features
Front Glove Box-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-7 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
88,8811,31,892
Ex-Showroom Price
84,9001,15,871
RTO
09,269
Insurance
3,9816,752
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9102,834

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