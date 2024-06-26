In 2024 Ampere Magnus EX or Aprilia SR Storm choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Aprilia SR Storm Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SR Storm engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm respectively. Magnus EX has a range of up to 121 km/charge. The SR Storm mileage is around 38.5 kmpl.
Magnus EX vs SR Storm Comparison