In 2026 Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W Price starts at Rs. 81,669 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Amo Mobility offers the Jaunty-3W in 1 colour. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. Jaunty-3W has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
Jaunty-3W vs RayZR 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jaunty-3w
|Rayzr 125
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 81,669
|₹ 74,960
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|71.33 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|125 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-