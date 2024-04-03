HT Auto
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W vs Warivo Motors Nexa

In 2024 Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W or Warivo Motors Nexa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W Price starts at Rs. 75,499 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Nexa Price starts at Rs. 58,300 (ex-showroom price). The range of Jaunty-3W up to 75 km/charge and the Nexa has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. Amo Mobility offers the Jaunty-3W in 1 colour.
Jaunty-3W vs Nexa Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jaunty-3w Nexa
BrandAmo MobilityWarivo Motors
Price₹ 75,499₹ 58,300
Range75 km/charge70-80 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-5-8 Hrs.

Jaunty-3W
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W
60 V 27 Ah
₹75,499*
*Ex-showroom price
Nexa
Warivo Motors Nexa
DS
₹58,300*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Type
Brushless DC-
Motor Power
249 W-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
60-70 km/charge-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Load Capacity
230 kg-
Ground Clearance
150 mm190 mm
Length
1780 mm1830 mm
Kerb Weight
62 kg67 kg
Height
1108 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
730 mm-
Width
700 mm-
Chassis
High Rigid Tubular Frame-
Rear Suspension
Spring Loaded Gas-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
EBS
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
18°15 Degree
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Speed Control Switch-
Clock
Digital-
Fast Charging
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
60 V 26 Ah-
DRLs
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
VRLALi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
75,49958,300
Ex-Showroom Price
75,49958,300
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6221,253

