In 2026 Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W Price starts at Rs. 81,669 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. Amo Mobility offers the Jaunty-3W in 1 colour. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. Jaunty-3W has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
Jaunty-3W vs Star City Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jaunty-3w
|Star city plus
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 81,669
|₹ 72,200
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|83.09 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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