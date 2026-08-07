In 2026 Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W Price starts at Rs. 81,669 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Amo Mobility offers the Jaunty-3W in 1 colour. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. Jaunty-3W has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
Jaunty-3W vs Radeon Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jaunty-3w
|Radeon
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 81,669
|₹ 55,100
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|73.68 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-