In 2024 Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W or Trinity Motors Dost choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W Price starts at Rs. 75,499 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Dost Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Jaunty-3W up to 75 km/charge and the Dost has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Amo Mobility offers the Jaunty-3W in 1 colour.
Jaunty-3W vs Dost Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jaunty-3w
|Dost
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 75,499
|₹ 1.03 Lakhs
|Range
|75 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3-5 Hrs.