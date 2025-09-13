In 2026 Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W Price starts at Rs. 81,669 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Amo Mobility offers the Jaunty-3W in 1 colour. Jaunty-3W has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Jaunty-3W vs Avenis Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jaunty-3w
|Avenis
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 81,669
|₹ 83,793
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|55 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-