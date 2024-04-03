HT Auto
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W vs Seeka Smak

In 2024 Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W or Seeka Smak choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W Price starts at Rs. 75,499 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Seeka Smak Price starts at Rs. 99,911 (ex-showroom price). The range of Jaunty-3W up to 75 km/charge and the Smak has a range of up to 130 km/charge. Amo Mobility offers the Jaunty-3W in 1 colour.
Jaunty-3W vs Smak Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jaunty-3w Smak
BrandAmo MobilitySeeka
Price₹ 75,499₹ 99,911
Range75 km/charge130 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3-7 Hrs.

Filters
Jaunty-3W
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W
60 V 27 Ah
₹75,499*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Smak
Seeka Smak
2.4 kWh
₹99,911*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
Brushless DC-
Motor Power
249 W2 kW
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
60-70 km/charge-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Load Capacity
230 kg-
Ground Clearance
150 mm-
Length
1780 mm-
Kerb Weight
62 kg-
Height
1108 mm-
Saddle Height
730 mm-
Width
700 mm-
Chassis
High Rigid Tubular Frame-
Rear Suspension
Spring Loaded Gas-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
Digital-
Charging Point
Yes-
EBS
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
18°20 Degree
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Speed Control Switch-
Clock
Digital-
Fast Charging
Yes-
Display
Yes5.5 Inch, TFT
Battery Capacity
60 V 26 Ah2.4 kWh
DRLs
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
VRLALi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
75,4991,04,160
Ex-Showroom Price
75,49999,911
RTO
00
Insurance
04,249
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6222,238

