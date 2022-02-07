Saved Articles

HT Auto
Jaunty-3W vs Dual

Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W vs Okinawa Dual

In 2024 Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W or Okinawa Dual choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

Jaunty-3W
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W
60 V 27 Ah
₹75,499*
*Ex-showroom price
Dual
Okinawa Dual
48 V, 55 Ah
₹58,992*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
Brushless DCBLDC
Motor Power
249 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
60-70 km/charge120 -130 Km/Charge
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
75,49958,992
Ex-Showroom Price
75,49958,992
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6221,267

