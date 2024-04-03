In 2024 Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W or NIJ Automotive Flion choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W Price starts at Rs. 75,499 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Flion Price starts at Rs. 57,788 (ex-showroom price). The range of Jaunty-3W up to 75 km/charge and the Flion has a range of up to 120 km/charge. Amo Mobility offers the Jaunty-3W in 1 colour.
Jaunty-3W vs Flion Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jaunty-3w
|Flion
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 75,499
|₹ 57,788
|Range
|75 km/charge
|120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.