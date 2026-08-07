In 2026 Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W Price starts at Rs. 81,669 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm respectively. Amo Mobility offers the Jaunty-3W in 1 colour. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. Jaunty-3W has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Jaunty-3W vs Dio Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jaunty-3w
|Dio
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 81,669
|₹ 68,846
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.51 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-