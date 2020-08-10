Saved Articles

Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W vs Honda Activa 6G

In 2023 Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Jaunty-3W
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W
60 V 27 Ah
₹75,499*
*Ex-showroom price
Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
STD
₹75,347*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Type
Brushless DC-
Motor Power
249 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Range
60-70 km/charge-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
75,49987,852
Ex-Showroom Price
75,49975,347
RTO
06,528
Insurance
05,977
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6221,888

