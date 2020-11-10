Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Starting
|Push Button Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Motor Type
|Brushless DC
|-
|Motor Power
|249 W
|-
|Drive Type
|Hub Motor
|Chain Drive
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹75,499
|₹1,38,891
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹75,499
|₹1,20,214
|RTO
|₹0
|₹9,617
|Insurance
|₹0
|₹9,060
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,622
|₹2,985