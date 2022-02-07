Saved Articles

Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W vs Hero Xtreme200r

In 2023 Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W or Hero Xtreme200r choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Filters
Jaunty-3W
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W
60 V 27 Ah
₹75,499*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Xtreme200r
Hero Xtreme200r
STD
₹93,400*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button Start-
Motor Type
Brushless DC-
Motor Power
249 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
60-70 km/charge-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
75,49993,400
Ex-Showroom Price
75,49993,400
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6222,007

