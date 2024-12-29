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HomeCompare BikesJaunty-3W vs XPulse 200T [2019-2024]

Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W vs Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024]

In 2026 Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W or Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W Price starts at Rs. 81,669 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, XPulse 200T [2019-2024] engine makes power & torque 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Amo Mobility offers the Jaunty-3W in 1 colour. Jaunty-3W has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. The XPulse 200T [2019-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Jaunty-3W vs XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jaunty-3w Xpulse 200t [2019-2024]
BrandAmo MobilityHero
Price₹ 81,669₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Range75-100 km/charge-
Mileage-40 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.56 kWh-
Engine Capacity-199.6 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
Jaunty-3W
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W
STD
₹81,669*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XPulse 200T [2019-2024]
Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024]
STD BS6
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Length
1780 mm2097 mm
Ground Clearance
150 mm175 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Height
1108 mm1082 mm
Kerb Weight
62 kg155 kg
Saddle Height
730 mm795 mm
Width
700 mm807 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-3.00-10Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
75-100 km559 km
Max Speed
25 kmph115 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
249 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescopic Front Forks (37 mm Dia) with anti-friction bush
Rear Suspension
Spring Loaded Gas7 Step adjustable monoshock suspension
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
18 Degree-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Speed Control SwitchAir Filter-Dry, Paper Pleated Type, xSens Technology, Gear Shift Indicator, Side-Stand Engine Cut Off
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesLCD
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh12 V/ 6 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
90,5291,64,816
Ex-Showroom Price
81,6691,40,246
RTO
6,53311,520
Insurance
2,32713,050
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9453,542

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