Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W vs Hero Xoom 110

In 2023 Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W or Hero Xoom 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Jaunty-3W
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W
60 V 27 Ah
₹75,499*
*Ex-showroom price
Xoom 110
Hero Xoom 110
LX
₹69,684*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Type
Brushless DC-
Motor Power
249 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Range
60-70 km/charge-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
75,49983,250
Ex-Showroom Price
75,49969,684
RTO
06,105
Insurance
07,461
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6221,789

    Latest News

    The Hero Xoom 125R gets 14-inch alloy wheels and all-LED lighting with sequential turn indicators, both are segment-first offerings
    EICMA 2023: Hero Xoom 125R unveiled with 14-inch wheels, to rival TVS NTorq 125
    7 Nov 2023
    In terms of looks, the Bajaj CT 110X looks more rugged whereas the Honda Shine 100 looks like a traditional commuter.
    Honda Shine 100 vs Bajaj CT 110X: Which affordable motorcycle should you get?
    12 Apr 2023
    The Hero Xoom 160 is an adventure scooter concept and draw power from a 156 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine
    EICMA 2023: Hero Xoom 160 Adventure Scooter breaks cover with off-road capability
    7 Nov 2023
    The TVS Jupiter ZX Drum SmartXonnect is about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,500 cheaper when compared to the ZX Disc variant and gets a host of connected features
    TVS Jupiter ZX gets SmartXonnect on more affordable drum trim. Check price, features
    3 Aug 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xoom 110cc scooter at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Honda Activa and Dio scooters.
    Can Hero Xoom help in resurgence of the 110cc segment?
    8 Feb 2023
    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
    8 Jul 2023
    Hero MotoCorp has launched its new 110cc flagship scooter Xoom in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). Aimed to take on the likes of Honda Active and Dio, the Xoom appears sporty as well as competitively priced.
    Hero Xoom First Ride Review: Sporty performance with competitive pricing
    2 Feb 2023
    Hero MotoCorp has launched its newest offering Xoom 110 cc scooter in India.
    Hero Xoom 110 scooter launched in India: First Look
    31 Jan 2023
    Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.
    Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India: First Look
    4 Jul 2023
    View all
     