In 2026 Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W or Hero Super Splendor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W Price starts at Rs. 81,669 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Super Splendor engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Amo Mobility offers the Jaunty-3W in 1 colour. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. Jaunty-3W has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl.
Jaunty-3W vs Super Splendor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jaunty-3w
|Super splendor
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 81,669
|₹ 80,848
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|60 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-