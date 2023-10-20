In 2023 Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W or Hero HF Deluxe choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,In 2023 Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W or Hero HF Deluxe choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W Price starts at 75,499 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at 59,998 (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, HF Deluxe engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
Amo Mobility offers the Jaunty-3W in 1 colour.
Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 6 colours.
Jaunty-3W has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl.